Nov 14 Amaya Inc

* Amaya - also confirms offer provides for usd$200 million deposit into escrow upon execution of a definitive agreement in respect of a potential deal

* Amaya inc - board of directors of amaya, with assistance of its advisors, will consider baazov's offer

* Amaya confirms non-binding all cash offer from former ceo to acquire company