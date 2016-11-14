Nov 14 Imperial Metals Corp :

* Inherent risks related to operation of company's mines which could require additional sources of financing

* Material uncertainty may cast significant doubt on co's ability to continue as a going concern

* Currently reviewing various financing alternatives in order to improve its liquidity

* Imperial reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.24

* Q3 revenue rose 73.7 percent to C$97.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: