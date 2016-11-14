Nov 14 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Says plans to initiate phase I trial of MVT-1075 in first half of 2017 after receiving FDA authorization to proceed

* Mabvax Therapeutics remains on track for submitting investigational new drug application for MVT-1075 to FDA later this year

* Mabvax Therapeutics reports interim safety and imaging results from phase I clinical trials in HUMAB-5B1 antibody development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: