PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Says plans to initiate phase I trial of MVT-1075 in first half of 2017 after receiving FDA authorization to proceed
* Mabvax Therapeutics remains on track for submitting investigational new drug application for MVT-1075 to FDA later this year
* Mabvax Therapeutics reports interim safety and imaging results from phase I clinical trials in HUMAB-5B1 antibody development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.