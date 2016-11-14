Nov 14 Steadymed Ltd

* Steadymed recorded licensing revenues of $0.276 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $0.439 million of revenues in Q3 of 2015

* Licensing is only source of revenue at this time as Co hasn't received regulatory approvals to sell Trevyent or any of other product candidate

* Q3 loss per share $0.57

