Nov 14 Cerner Corp

* Cerner corp - authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock.

* Cerner corp says previous $300 million stock repurchase program approved by cerner's board of directors in march 2016 has been completed

* Cerner corp says repurchase will be funded from working capital

* Cerner announces share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: