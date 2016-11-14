Nov 14 Jetpay Corp :

* Jetpay Corporation announces third quarter financial results; company achieves a 47.5 pct increase in quarterly revenues, including a 67 pct increase in the payment processing segment

* Revenues within payment processing segment increased 67.0%, or $4.7 million, to $11.8 million in q3 of 2016 from same period in 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue rose 47.5 percent to $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: