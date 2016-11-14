PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Famous Dave's Of America Inc -
* During Q3 of fiscal 2016, company recorded approximately $3.4 million in asset impairment charges
* Anticipate addressing ongoing operation of 11 locations impaired over next 3 years by lease restructuring, lease assignment or closure
* Famous Dave's Of America Inc quarterly total revenue $25.5 million versus $27.9 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 1 percent
* Famous Dave's reports results for third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.