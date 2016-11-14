Nov 14 Element Fleet Management Corp -

* Originations for three-month period ending September 30, 2016 were $1.57 billion versus $1.70 billion for previous three-month period

* Element Fleet Management Corp says board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per outstanding common share for Q4

* Q3 revenue view C$238.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Element Fleet Management Corp says Q3 service and fee revenue was $127.8 million versus $126.6 million for previous three-month period ending june 30, 2016

* Element Fleet Management reports $0.25 of after-tax adjusted operating income in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: