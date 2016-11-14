BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario
Nov 14 Intricon Corp
* Intricon acquires stake in hearing help express
* Intricon corp - has acquired a 20-percent stake in dekalb, illinois-based hearing help express
* Intricon corp - expects to exercise its option to acquire remaining 80 percent of hearing help express before end of year
* Intricon corp - terms of transaction, assuming exercise of option, include approximately $1.3 million in cash, guaranty of a $2 million note and an earn-out
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
