Nov 14 Intricon Corp

* Intricon acquires stake in hearing help express

* Intricon corp - has acquired a 20-percent stake in dekalb, illinois-based hearing help express

* Intricon corp - expects to exercise its option to acquire remaining 80 percent of hearing help express before end of year

* Intricon corp - terms of transaction, assuming exercise of option, include approximately $1.3 million in cash, guaranty of a $2 million note and an earn-out

