Nov 14 Sysorex Global :

* Sysorex announces intent to purchase certain assets of integrio technologies, llc

* Total purchase price for assets will consist of $1.8 million in cash, 530,000 shares of sysorex common stock

* Sysorex global - total purchase price will also consist assumption by sysorex of about $3 million in net liabilities

* Sysorex announces intent to purchase certain assets of integrio technologies, llc