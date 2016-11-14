Nov 14 Sysorex Global :

* Sysorex global - decrease in revenues of $3.7 million is attributable to storage, computing segment based on challenges var industry faces in commercial verticals

* Sysorex reports financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 non-gaap pro forma loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $11.2 million versus $14.9 million

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.18