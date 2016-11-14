Nov 14 Kingold Jewelry Inc

* Says raised its guidance for gold processed during 2016 to between 60 metric tons and 65 metric tons

* Q3 sales rose 48.1 percent to $390.5 million

* Kingold Jewelry reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24