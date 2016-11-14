Nov 14 8point3 Energy Partners Lp -

* 8point3 Energy Partners enters into agreement to acquire 34 percent stake in 300-MW Stateline Solar Project

* Deal for $329.5 million

* Southern California Edison is purchasing power generated by project under a 20 year power purchase agreement

* Partnership to fund deal through cash on hand, a promissory note and borrowings under its existing credit facility

* Project expected to generate about $32 million in average annual pre-tax cash distributions and has a 20 year contract life

* Stateline Solar Project enters into agreement to acquire 34 percent stake in 300-MW Stateline Solar Project