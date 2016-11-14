Nov 14 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sciclone confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from GL Capital and ABG Management

* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc - got proposal to acquire outstanding shares of Sciclone not already owned by consortium for $11.18 per share in cash

* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors will carefully review and consider proposal