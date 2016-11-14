Nov 14 Corridor Resources Inc -

* "Remain on track to meet our previous guidance, which should result in a working capital balance of $33.8 million as at March 31, 2017"

* Corridor Resources Inc quarterly loss per share $0.014

* Average daily natural gas production increased to 5.1 mmscfpd in Q3 2016 from 1.1 mmscf per day in Q3 2015

* Q3 sales C$2.167 million versus C$776,000

* Corridor announces third quarter results