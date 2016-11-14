Nov 14 One Group Hospitality Inc :

* One Group Hospitality Inc - board of directors has authorized company to explore possible strategic alternatives

* One Group Hospitality Inc - company has engaged stifel to act as its financial advisor to explore possible strategic alternatives

* Qtrly total revenue $18.4 million versus $15.3 million

* The one group announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09