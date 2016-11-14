Nov 14 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford hospitality prime - new credit facility provides for 3-year revolving line of credit & bears interest at a range of 2.25% - 3.50% over LIBOR

* New credit facility includes opportunity to expand borrowing capacity by up to $150 million to $250 million

* Ashford Prime announces new $100 million revolving credit facility