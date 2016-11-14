Nov 14 Nasdaq Inc :

* Says Bob Greifeld will become chairman of board

* Nasdaq inc says nasdaq chairman Borje Ekholm will step down as Nasdaq's chairman on December 31, 2016

* Nasdaq inc says borje ekholm will remain on board of directors

* Nasdaq names Adena Friedman chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: