* Pier 1 Imports - election appears to have disrupted sales during first 10 days of Nov but anticipate that sales trends will improve as we move through Oct

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal q3 results to be at high-end of our previously guided ranges for comparable and net sales, merchandise margin

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal Q3 results to be at high-end of previously guided ranges for earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - "comparable sales quarter-to-date through october grew at a low single-digit rate"

