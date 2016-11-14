PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Pier 1 Imports Inc
* Pier 1 Imports - election appears to have disrupted sales during first 10 days of Nov but anticipate that sales trends will improve as we move through Oct
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal q3 results to be at high-end of our previously guided ranges for comparable and net sales, merchandise margin
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal Q3 results to be at high-end of previously guided ranges for earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - "comparable sales quarter-to-date through october grew at a low single-digit rate"
* Pier 1 Imports Inc. updates third quarter fiscal 2017 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.