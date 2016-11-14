Nov 14 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead Sciences Inc - results demonstrate improvement in fibrosis stage among nash patients with moderate to severe fibrosis

* Gilead Sciences Inc - selonsertib demonstrated no dose-related increases in treatment-emergent adverse events or serious adverse events

* Gilead - data for combination of selonsertib, gs-9674 in rodent model of advanced fibrosis resulted in greater anti-fibrotic activity than either agent alone

* Press release - phase 2 data for selonsertib in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) presented at the liver meeting 2016