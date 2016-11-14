PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Noah Holdings Ltd :
* Net income per ads for q3 $0.41
* Total number of active clients during q3 of 2016 was 4,337, an 8.0% increase from corresponding period in 2015
* Non-Gaap net income per ads for q3 of 2016 $0.46
* Sees non-gaap net income attributable to noah shareholders for full year 2016 will be in range of rmb690 million to rmb720 million
* Q3 revenue rose 16.9 percent to rmb 608.5 million
* Noah holdings limited announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.