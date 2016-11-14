Nov 14 Airboss Of America Corp :

* Airboss of America Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* "for remainder of 2016, we expect pressure on net sales to continue across all our divisions"

* Airboss of America Corp - automotive sales for rest of 2016 will be in line with recent Q3 results

* Airboss of america corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly net sales $66.7 million versus $77.5 million

* Outlook for defense business for rest of year remains unchanged from prior quarter

* Airboss announces 3rd quarter 2016 results and dividend