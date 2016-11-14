PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Geopark Ltd :
* Geopark ltd qtrly oil and gas production up 15% to 22,070 boepd
* Qtrly oil and gas production up 15% to 22,070 boepd
* Geopark ltd sees 2016 targeted exit production of 23,500-24,500 boepd
* Geopark Ltd says estimated 2017 exit production above 30,000 boepd
* Qtrly net loss for period of $21.0 million versus net loss of $37.7 million last year
* Geopark reports results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue $49.9 million versus $47.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.