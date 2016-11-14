BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Nov 14 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :
* Estée Lauder Companies Inc received financial advice from Evercore and Bnp Paribas
* Estee lauder companies - John Demsey, executive group president, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., will add too faced to portfolio of brands that he oversees
* The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire too faced
* Estee Lauder Companies Inc - purchase price of approximately $1.45 billion
* Too faced received financial advice from Goldman, Sachs & Co and Jefferies Llc
* The Estée Lauder companies to acquire Too Faced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.