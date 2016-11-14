Nov 14 Intertain Group Ltd

* Intertain announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees total adjusted EBITDA of $175 million to $195 million for 2016

* Sees total revenue of $460 million to $500 million for 2016

* Sees diluted adjusted net income per share of $1.87 to $2.13 for 2016

* Qtrly average active customers per month of 231,214, as compared to 207,768 for quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Confirming previously announced preliminary results

* Qtrly gaming revenue of $113.6 million, up 10% on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.45

* Qtrly diluted adjusted net income per share $0.49

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$1.97, revenue view C$475.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S