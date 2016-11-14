Nov 14 Pareteum Corp

* Pareteum Corporation reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $3.2 million versus $3.5 million

* "Significant workforce reductions during and just after end of quarter will be fully reflected in Q4 2016 results"

* "With its current cost structure, post restructuring and divestiture of validsoft, positive ebitda is projected for full year 2017"

* Sees revenue growth of 25 percent for 2017 over annualized Q4 2016 projected revenues of approximately $3 million

* Headcount reductions from 265 full time equivalents ("ftes") to 82 ftes at end of Q3 2016