Nov 14 Aston Hill Financial Inc :

* Says for Q3, Aston hill's revenues were $5.5 million, a decrease of 2.7% from prior quarter revenues of $5.6 million

* Aston Hill Financial Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.175

* Assets under management $2.01 billion as on Sept 30, 2016 versus $2.14 billion as on June 30, 2016

