PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 Pacific Exploration and Production Corp :
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - creditor and catalyst led restructuring completed
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - q3 average daily net production after royalties was 75,096 boe/d, 41% lower compared with previous quarter
* Q3 revenue c$309 million, down $67 million from q2
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - company initiating broad review of all activities and processes with "an emphasis on efficient operations"
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - company, assisted by executive search firm spencer stuart, is finalizing process to select a permanent ceo
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - Jim Latimer, appointed interim president and ceo, continues to work with board
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - liquidity (including cash and available lc) at September 30, 2016 approximately u.s.$672 million
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - has implemented a strategy to narrow its geographic focus to Colombia and Peru
* Pacific Exploration And Production Corp - recorded an impairment charge of $424 million in q3 compared to $568 million in same period in 2015
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - since January 1, 2016, company reduced internal head count by approximately 1,100 employees (40%)
* Pacific Exploration and Production - taking further steps to achieve $110 million of annualized expense during 2017, excluding one-time costs
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - Camilo Mcallister, Pacific's proposed new CFO, will formally commence his duties shortly
* Pacific announces third quarter 2016 results and effect of restructuring transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.