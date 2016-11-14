Nov 14 Lucas Energy Inc :

* Lucas Energy Inc - total revenues from sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids for fiscal 2017 q2 increased by 208% to $0.9 million

* Lucas Energy Inc - total production in quarter was 34,260 boe, net, compared to 6,620 BOE in same period last year

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Lucas energy announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results