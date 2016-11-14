Nov 14 American International Group Inc :
* AIG agrees to sell Japan life insurance business to FWD
Group
* American international - following completion of deal, FWD
Group will maintain Afli's existing life insurance distribution
agreements with AIG Japan
* American International Group Inc - transaction does not
affect AIG's "extensive non-life insurance business in Japan"
* American international group inc - in-force policies will
not be affected by expected transfer of ownership
* American international group - following completion of
deal, FWD Group will maintain Afli's existing life insurance
distribution agreements with AIG Japan
* American international group inc - terms of deal were not
disclosed.
* AIG agrees to sell Japan Life Insurance business to FWD
Group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: