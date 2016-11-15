BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Nov 14 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. provides 2016 third quarter results, Q4 2016 guidance and strategic alternatives process update
* Qtrly total production averaged 3,480 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 13 percent decrease from preceding quarter
* Expects Q4 total production - 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 2016 oil and liquids production averaged 2,915 barrels per day, down 15 percent from the preceding quarter
* Expects Q4 oil and liquids production - 2,050 barrels per day
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru