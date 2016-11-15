Nov 14 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. provides 2016 third quarter results, Q4 2016 guidance and strategic alternatives process update

* Qtrly total production averaged 3,480 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 13 percent decrease from preceding quarter

* Expects Q4 total production - 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 2016 oil and liquids production averaged 2,915 barrels per day, down 15 percent from the preceding quarter

* Expects Q4 oil and liquids production - 2,050 barrels per day