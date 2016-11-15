Nov 15 Golar LNG Ltd :

* Announced pricing of upsized offering, at a public offering price of $23.50 per share

* Golar LNG Limited announces pricing of upsized public follow-on common stock offering

* Increased size of previously announced registered offering by 800,000 shares to 6.5 million shares of its common stock

* Announced pricing of upsized offering, at a public offering price of $23.50 per share