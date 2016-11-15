Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 15 Blucora Inc :
* Blucora enters into definitive agreement to sell monoprice
* Blucora inc - agreed to sell its Monoprice business to YFC Boneagle Electronic Co. Ltd for $40 million in cash
* Says Financo is serving as exclusive financial advisor to co in connection with this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 27 Bitcoin wallet provider Xapo said it has received conditional approval from Switzerland's financial market watchdog to operate in the country in a regulatory breakthrough for companies that provide safekeeping for the virtual currency.
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash to focus on its other businesses.