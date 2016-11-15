BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Nov 15 Lundin Mining Corp
* Lundin Mining-consideration to be received by company equal to implied value of co's stake in TF Holdings based on deal between Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
* Lundin Mining-in connection with deal, Lundin Mining has waived its right of first offer to acquire freeport's indirect interest in tf holdings
* Lundin-Termination fee of $100 million, which has been secured by a letter of credit that has been received by co, payable to co in certain circumstances
* Lundin-Agreed to sell indirect interest in TF Holdings Ltd to bhr partners affiliate for $1.136 billion in cash and contingent consideration of up to $51.4 million
* Lundin -contingent consideration consists of $25.7 million if average copper price exceeds $3.50/pound during 24-month period beginning on Jan 1, 2018
* Lundin -contingent consideration consists of $25.7 million if average cobalt price exceeds $20 per pound, during 24-month period beginning on Jan 1, 2018
* Lundin Mining announces agreement to sell interest in TF Holdings for $1.136 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru