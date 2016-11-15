Nov 15 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
* Qtrly consolidated same store sales growth approximately
3%
* Gross margin expansion is anticipated to be 30 to 40 basis
points in 2017
* FY2016 revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Consolidated same store sales growth for fiscal 2017 is
expected to be approximately 3%
* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are
projected to be under $135 million.
* Consolidated organic store growth is expected to be in
range of 2.0% to 3.0% in FY 2017
* Donald Grimes appointed as senior vice president, CFO and
COO effective December 12, 2016
* Don joins Sally Beauty Holdings from Neiman Marcus, a
luxury retailer, where he was CFO and COO
* Q4 sales $976.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $991.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and
full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: