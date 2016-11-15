Nov 15 Zebra Technologies Corp :

* Zebra Technologies Corp- adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be in range of 19 pct to 20 pct for Q4 2016

* Zebra Technologies Corp- on track to pay down $300 million of debt principal in 2016, excluding financial impact from sale of its wlan business

* Zebra Technologies Corp- net proceeds from sale of wlan business will be used to pay down debt

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $955.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zebra Technologies Corp- expects q4 2016 adjusted net sales to decline approximately (4) pct to (1) pct from adjusted net sales of $954 million in q4 of 2015

* Zebra Technologies Corp sees q4 non-gaap earnings to be in range of $1.65 to $1.85 per share

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43

* Q3 sales $904 million versus i/b/e/s view $906.6 million

* Zebra technologies announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $1.61

* Q3 loss per share $1.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S