M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 15 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Boston Scientific Corp- specific terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Boston Scientific acquires resectr tissue resection device from distal access, llc
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal is immaterial to earnings per share (eps) in 2016 and 2017 on an adjusted and gaap basis
* Boston Scientific acquires resectr tissue resection device from distal access, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)