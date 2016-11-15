Nov 15 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific Corp- specific terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Boston Scientific acquires resectr tissue resection device from distal access, llc

* Boston Scientific Corp - deal is immaterial to earnings per share (eps) in 2016 and 2017 on an adjusted and gaap basis

* Boston Scientific acquires resectr tissue resection device from distal access, llc