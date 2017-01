Nov 15 Biogen Inc

* Biogen Inc - Appoints Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D. EVP and chief global therapeutic operations officer, and John T. Greene, EVP and chief financial officer

* Says spin-off of Bioverativ is on track to be completed in early 2017

