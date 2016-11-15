Nov 15 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :
* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc qtrly consolidated same store
sales increased 5.2%, compared to company's guidance of an
approximate 2 to 3% increase
* 2016 consolidated same store sales are currently expected
to increase approximately 3 percent to 4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $2.44
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2016, company anticipates capital expenditures to be
approximately $275 million on a net basis
* Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.48 excluding items
* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion
* Sees Q4 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $1.19 to $1.31
excluding items
* Dick's sporting goods reports third quarter results;
exceeds earnings expectations and raises full year guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.27
