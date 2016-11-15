Nov 15 Walt Disney Co :

* Imax corp- a version of first two episodes of marvel television's new series will run worldwide exclusively in imax for two weeks at beginning of Sept 2017

* Press release - disney|abc, Imax and marvel television form innovative production, marketing and distribution agreement for 'marvel's the inhumans,' a new marvel television & abc studios tv series set for ABC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: