Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 15 Finish Line Inc
* Finish line inc - decided to evaluate possible alternatives for jackrabbit including a potential sale.
* Finish line- sees non-cash goodwill impairment charge in q3 2017 of about $44 million relating to exploration of strategic alternatives for jackrabbit
* Board of directors and management team are currently working with peter j. Solomon company, llc as their financial advisor
* Finish line inc - believes long term growth strategy and profitability improvement plans align with simplifying business to focus on finish line brand
* Finish line exploring strategic alternatives for jackrabbit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.