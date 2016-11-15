Nov 15 Finish Line Inc

* Finish line inc - decided to evaluate possible alternatives for jackrabbit including a potential sale.

* Finish line- sees non-cash goodwill impairment charge in q3 2017 of about $44 million relating to exploration of strategic alternatives for jackrabbit

* Board of directors and management team are currently working with peter j. Solomon company, llc as their financial advisor

* Finish line inc - believes long term growth strategy and profitability improvement plans align with simplifying business to focus on finish line brand

* Finish line exploring strategic alternatives for jackrabbit