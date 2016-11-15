Nov 15 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions - in the quarter, experienced a significant decline in sales of forged rolled rings and related components

* Cleantech Solutions -had no sales of equipment to customers in petroleum and chemical industries and currently has no orders for these products

* Cleantech Solutions International reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue fell 66.9 percent to $4.0 million

