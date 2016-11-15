Nov 15 Johnson & Johnson :
* Janssen - two serious AES were reported in study including
one knee injury and one myocardial infarction
* Janssen- safety observations through week 24 showed that
36 percent versus 32.7 percent experienced adverse events, in
Guselkumab and placebo groups, respectively
* Janssen - Guselkumab phase 2 results in active psoriatic
arthritis follow positive phase 3 study results in moderate to
severe plaque psoriasis
* Janssen - there were no serious infections, malignancies,
or deaths through week 24
* Janssen - plan to advance Guselkumab into a phase 3
psoriatic arthritis development program next year
* Janssen next-generation biologic Guselkumab shows promise
in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis in phase 2 trial
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: