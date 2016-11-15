Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 15 Viacom Inc
* under terms of agreement, Viacom will acquire all of Telefe's brands and assets
* transaction is expected to be accretive to Viacom's fiscal year 2017 earnings
* transaction has been concluded for a total amount of US$345 million dollars in cash
* Acquisition was financed from Viacom's existing cash balances
* Viacom acquires Televisión Federal S.A. (Telefe) in argentina from Telefónica S.A. For US$345 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 Bitcoin wallet provider Xapo said it has received conditional approval from Switzerland's financial market watchdog to operate in the country in a regulatory breakthrough for companies that provide safekeeping for the virtual currency.
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash to focus on its other businesses.