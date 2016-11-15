Nov 15 American Campus Communities Inc :

* Transaction included prepayment of $197.3 million of secured mortgage debt

* American campus communities announces sale of $508 million non-core portfolio

* Company continues to market two remaining non-core assets with a potential sale occurring in early 2017

* American Campus Communities Inc - will provide third party management for 11 of assets during a transition period up to approximately five months

* American campus communities announces sale of $508 million non-core portfolio