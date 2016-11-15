Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 15 G&K Services Inc :
* G&K services Inc - continues to expect merger to close not later than Q2 of calendar year 2017
* G&K services shareholders approve merger with Cintas
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share
* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC