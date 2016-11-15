Nov 15 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Macom reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $150.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Macom technology solutions holdings inc says for fiscal Q1 ending December 30, 2016, Macom expects revenue to be in range of $150 million to $154 million

* Macom technology solutions holdings inc - for q1, sees adjusted gross margin between 57% and 59%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $152.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $150 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations