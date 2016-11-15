UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Nov 15 Gap Inc :
* Gap Inc - appointment of Teri List-Stoll as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Gap Inc - List-Stoll will succeed Sabrina Simmons
* Says List-Stoll held position of executive vice president and chief financial officer for dick's sporting goods, inc
* Gap Inc - once List-Stoll joins Gap Inc in mid-January, Simmons will shift into an advisory role through end of company's fiscal year
* Gap inc. Appoints new chief financial officer to start in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LIMA, Jan 27 Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean country.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.