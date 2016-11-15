UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Nov 15 Lantheus Holdings Inc :
* Lantheus Holdings-intends to use net proceeds, with cash on hand,to repay about $20 million of outstanding principal balance under senior credit facilities
* Lantheus Holdings Inc - offering expected to consist of 1 million shares to be offered by co & 2 million shares to be offered by certain existing stockholders
* Lantheus Holdings, Inc announces public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LIMA, Jan 27 Brazilian construction company Odebrecht said on Friday it was willing to sell off its remaining contracts with Peru as it faces a massive graft inquiry and calls from the government to leave the Andean country.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next-generation of Air Force One presidential plane, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.