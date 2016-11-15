Nov 15 Callidus Software Inc :

* Callidus Software Inc - chief financial officer bob l. Corey will complete his service with company on june 30, 2017

* Callidus Software Inc - Bob L. Corey will be succeeded by Roxanne Oulman

* Bob L. Corey will be succeeded by Roxanne Oulman as CFO effective November 15 2016

* Calliduscloud announces CFO retirement and succession Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: